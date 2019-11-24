International Development News
Will adhere to any decision taken by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, says 'missing' NCP MLA Daulat Daroda

NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed, on Sunday said there is no question of leaving the party but stressed that he will adhere to any decision taken by either Sharad Pawar or Ajit Pawar.

NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed, on Sunday said there is no question of leaving the party but stressed that he will adhere to any decision taken by either Sharad Pawar or Ajit Pawar. "I am safe. I have come after winning the election on the clock symbol (NCP), so there is no question of changing the party. Whatever decision Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar take, I am with that. Don't believe in any rumours," Daroda said in a video message.

Merely hours after the BJP made a surprise comeback to power in Maharashtra, a 'missing' complaint was filed at a Thane police station for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Daulat Daroda on Saturday.Former MLA Pandurang Barora approached Shahapur police station and filed a missing complaint about Daroda. Daroda is an MLA from Shahapur constituency. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

