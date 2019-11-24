International Development News
Devendra Fadnavis's oath ceremony took place in Ram Prahar: BJP's Ashish Shelar

As NCP-Congres-Shiv Sena targeting newly-formed government in Maharashtra over late-night swearing-in-ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday justified that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of the state during the time of "Ram Prahar".

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar. Image Credit: ANI

As NCP-Congres-Shiv Sena targeting newly-formed government in Maharashtra over late-night swearing-in-ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday justified that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of the state during the time of "Ram Prahar". He asserted that Shiv Sena, who forgot Lord Ram, can not understand the importance of "Ram Prahar".

"They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to 'shakha' early morning and that is 'Ram Prahar' (time) as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of 'Ram Prahar'?" Parihar said in a press conference here. Accusing Shiv Sena of making false promises to people of Maharashtra over government formation in the state, he said, "The Governor had asked (Shiv Sena) them about their willingness and ability to form the government. Showing interest to form the government and giving time to form a government are two different things. Shiv Sena is confusing these two."

The BJP leader claimed that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has given time to BJP till November 30 to prove majority on the floor. Targetting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, he asked that those who could not decide over Common Minimum Programme with Congress and NCP in last 10 days how can they bring MLAs before the governor in 10 minutes.Shelar further questioned the basis on which Sena thought to join hands with Congress, who has been protesting against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill."We wish to ask Sena that will they support NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill? They were always of the view that action is needed against illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai and other parts of the country. As they have decided to go with Congress, now they must clear their stand over these issues," he said. (ANI)

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister. (ANI)

