Will fight Delhi assembly election under Manoj Tiwari's leadership: Puri

  • PTI
  |
  • New Delhi
  |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:10 IST
  |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:10 IST
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday the BJP would fight the assembly election under the leadership of Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

Addressing party workers in Delhi, Puri, who is also the co-incharge of Delhi BJP, said: "We are going to fight the assembly election under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari and we will ensure that he (Tiwari) becomes the chief minister."

However, Puri later clarified in a tweet that he meant that the BJP would win with a huge mandate under Tiwari's leadership and the party has not announced any chief ministerial candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

