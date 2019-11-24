International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: 'Missing' NCP MLA Nitin Pawar posts video, urges family members, supporters not to worry about him

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nitin Pawar, against whom a missing complaint was filed on Sunday, has posted a video urging the people to not worry about him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:48 IST
Maharashtra: 'Missing' NCP MLA Nitin Pawar posts video, urges family members, supporters not to worry about him
NCP MLA Nitin Pawar . Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nitin Pawar, against whom a missing complaint was filed on Sunday, has posted a video urging the people to not worry about him. "I request my family and the people to not worry about me. I am with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal. Nothing otherwise should be thought, by my family and people," Nitin said in the video.

A complaint had been filed by Nitin's son at Panchwati police station, saying that his father had gone out of home for a meeting of the party on November 23, but had not returned. Nitin has won from Kalwan assembly seat in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to form BJP government in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari on Puri's remark

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about making him the partys chief ministerial candidate in Delhi where elections are due in early next year, but said that he is c...

Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24 -provincial lawmaker and rescue worker

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vi...

Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019