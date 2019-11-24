Committed to form BJP government in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari on Puri's remark

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about making him the party's chief ministerial candidate in Delhi where elections are due in early next year, but said that he is committed to making a government in the union territory. "It is our commitment that we will make a BJP government in Delhi. We will eliminate all false machinery demeaning the Chief Minister's office in Delhi. We will give clear water," Tiwari told reporters here when asked to comment on Puri's statement.

While addressing Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in New Delhi, Puri had said that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari and added: "We will rest only after making him the Chief Minister." Later, Puri clarified that the party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief Minister so far.

"The BJP is poised for victory in Delhi. The party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief Minister so far. Manoj Tiwari is the president (Delhi unit). The party is working enthusiastically under his leadership. My statement meant that the BJP would win the forthcoming elections with huge votes under his leadership," he tweeted. (ANI)

