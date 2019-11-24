NCP's Dhananjay Munde pledges support to Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde, who is considered a close aide of Ajit Pawar, pledged his allegiance to party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. "I am with party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don't spread rumours," Munde tweeted.

Munde is believed to have played a key role in aiding Ajit Pawar to break away from the NCP and support BJP to become the Deputy Chief Minister. Munde avoided the media limelight for most of Saturday when Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis' deputy, he dramatically appeared to attend an NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

Several NCP MLAs were among the MLAs who were present at Raj Bhawan during the swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Saturday morning. Munde defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde in family bastion Parali in the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)