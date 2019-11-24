Ex-minister Anil Sharma made HP assembly's ethics panel member

Former state minister Anil Sharma has been inducted in the Ethics Committee of the Himachal assembly as its member. The BJP MLA from Mandi was inducted in the nine-member House panel on Friday against a vacancy in it, said Himachal Pradesh assembly Secretary Yash Paul Sharma.

Sharma had quit his position as power minister in the Himachal Pradesh government in April this year after his son Akshay Sharma was fielded by the Congress as the party candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. Himachal Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rajeev Bindal made Anil Sharma a member of the House Ethics Committee, which is, as per the information on the assembly's website, is mandated to suggest ways for improving the "falling ethical standards of the members" of the assembly both within and outside of the House.

There are a total of nine members in the ethics committee headed by Speaker Bindal. The other members of the committee include Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former CM Virbhadra Singh and MLAs Asha Kumar, Dhani Ram Shandil, Balbir Singh, Bikram Singh Jaryal and Jeet Ram Katwal. Incidentally, two days ago, Sharma was issued a traffic 'challan' for parking his car in no-parking zone.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Singh told PTI that Anil Sharma had been challaned for parking the vehicle in no parking zone. PTI DJI RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)