International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolivia's interim president signs off on new elections

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lapaz
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:28 IST
Bolivia's interim president signs off on new elections

La Paz, Nov 24 (AFP) Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez signed off on new elections Sunday, in a key step towards ending weeks of unrest and turning the page on Latin American leftist icon Evo Morales. At least 32 people have been killed in violence that erupted after a disputed election on October 20, with blockades causing severe fuel and food shortages in La Paz and other cities.

Congress on Saturday gave the green light for a new ballot without Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president who had been seeking a fourth term after ruling the Andean country for nearly 14 years. Morales claimed victory in last month's elections that opposition groups said had been rigged, triggering weeks of violent street protests.

He fled to Mexico, where he was granted political asylum following his November 10 resignation after losing the support of the military. Right-wing Senate speaker Anez, who declared herself interim leader after Morales quit, signed the bill into law Sunday, vowing "clean, just and transparent" elections.

"We are going to recover democracy with democracy," Anez said at the government palace. Among other things, the law annuls the results of the October 20 vote and allows for new elections.

It also bars candidates who served in both of the two previous terms from seeking re-election for the same position. That prevents Morales from contesting the presidency in the new ballot.

The next step will be for Congress to agree on a new seven-member electoral court, after members of the previous panel were removed for allegedly manipulating results. The tribunal will be tasked with setting a date for the new vote.

Once that happens, the election must be held within 120 days. New elections are seen as key to ending Bolivia's worst political upheaval in 16 years, which has deepened divisions between indigenous people loyal to Morales and Bolivia's mainly city-dwelling middle and upper classes.

The move comes amid ongoing dialogue between the caretaker government and opposition groups aimed at ending violence and lifting crippling road blocks. A potential breakthrough in the crisis came Friday when the government announced it would hold talks with opposition groups to "pacify the country" and lift blockades on key transport routes, including the highway from La Paz to Bolivia's agricultural heartland Santa Cruz.

Discussions began Saturday and are expected to continue Sunday. "The pacification process is getting closer," Jerjes Justiniano, chief of the cabinet, tweeted early Sunday.

A key demand of the protest groups is the repeal of Anez's presidential decree granting security forces immunity from prosecution for acts of violence.(AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Report: 49ers TE Kittle expected to return Sunday night

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers after being out since Oct. 31 because of ankle and knee injuries, ESPN reported Sunday morning. ESPN said that Kittle played through ...

UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

A European-led maritime mission to monitor Gulf waters will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the French defence minister said Sunday, amid regional tensions with Iran. Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated follow...

Federer and Zverev play in front of over 42,000

Roger Federer may not be playing at the new-look Davis Cup in Spain but the 38-year-old was still pulling in the crowds when he met Alexander Zverev in an exhibition match in Mexico City. According to organisers, 42,517 spectators packed in...

Ship Recycling Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow by Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya, according to the business list of Lok Sabha. The proposed bill restricts and prohibits the use or installation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019