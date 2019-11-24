PM Modi to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in the poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday -- one at Daltonganj and the other one at Gumla. "The address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's in Jharkhand. Date - 25 November 2019. Public meeting - 1, place - Daltonganj, time - 11:35 am. Public meeting - 2, Place - Gumla, Time - 1:20 pm," BJP's Jharkhand unit tweeted.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das. (ANI)

