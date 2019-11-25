International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Netanyahu's Likud to hold party leadership vote -challenger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 03:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Netanyahu's Likud to hold party leadership vote -challenger
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will hold a leadership vote, a Likud challenger said on Sunday, as pressure mounted on the veteran leader to step aside after his indictment on corruption charges.

Israeli media reported the Likud primary would be held in six weeks. A party spokesman was not reachable to confirm the timeline. Gideon Saar, a Likud lawmaker who has challenged Netanyahu, wrote on Twitter that he "welcomes the prime minister's agreement to hold primaries for party leadership."

Netanyahu's indictment last Thursday came amid political disarray in Israel, after neither Netanyahu nor his main challenger in the general election, centrist Benny Gantz, secured a majority in parliament in April and September votes. Netanyahu has denied the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and said he would stay in office and defend himself.

The four-term conservative leader projected business as usual on Sunday, touring the country's northern frontier and ramping up rhetoric about Iranian threats. Israel's Supreme Court dismissed a petition by a watchdog group to force Netanyahu to step aside.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel had said in its court filing that the first criminal charges against a sitting prime minister constituted "the crossing of a red line and a grave blow to public trust in ruling institutions". The court dismissed the petition to force Netanyahu to resign or temporarily recuse himself from office. It said the watchdog had not yet exhausted other avenues, such as petitioning Netanyahu directly and Israel's attorney general.

For his part, Netanyahu kept his focus on security and toured the Golan Heights with top military brass. "I am doing everything needed to carry out government work, Cabinet work ... in all necessary ways, to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel and the things that are crucial for Israel," he said in a video statement.

He reiterated concerns over Iran's attempt to entrench itself militarily in a number of Middle East countries and said Israel "will act to prevent Iran's attempt to make Iraq and Yemen bases for rocket and missile launches against Israel."

POLITICAL CHALLENGE

But Israeli news coverage remained focused on the political challenge. Commentators said other court petitions could follow. Gantz's mandate to form a government - after an unsuccessful attempt by Netanyahu to do so - expired on Wednesday. The next day, Israel's president declared a three-week period in which lawmakers can nominate one of their own to try to put together a ruling coalition.

Should that fail, a new election - Israel's third in a year - will be triggered. Netanyahu's hope of securing that parliamentary nomination was challenged by Saar.

"There is only one way in which we can save the country, extricate it from the crisis and ensure the Likud's continued rule - and that is if we go to snap primaries today, within these 21 days," Saar told Israel's Channel 12 television. A less adversarial proposal was launched by a second Likud lawmaker, Nir Barkat, who called for nominating a deputy to Netanyahu who would take his place should he be forced to take a leave of absence.

Saar previously said he would consider running for the top Likud slot. While voicing appreciation for Netanyahu's record-long term and noting he was innocent until proven otherwise, Saar criticised the premier's attempts to cast his criminal prosecution as a "coup attempt" involving police, prosecutors and the media.

"Not only is it wrong to say that, it's also irresponsible to say that. It's completely out of touch," Saar said. The Likud party spokesman earlier in the day dismissed the challenge.

"It is sad to see that while Prime Minister Netanyahu keeps Israel safe on all fronts and works to preserve Likud rule, Gideon Saar, as is his wont, is displaying zero loyalty and maximum subversion," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Winston, Bucs stop Falcons cold in Atlanta

Jameis Winston shrugged off two first-quarter interceptions to throw for 313 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dumped the Atlanta Falcons, 35-22, in Atlanta. Chris Godwin enjoyed a monster game for Tampa Bay 4-7,...

Plane crashes into homes in east DR Congo city, killing 29

Goma DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP At least 29 people were killed when a small plane crashed after takeoff into a densely populated area of the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. A survivor among the 19 people -- 17 passengers and...

Tennis-Shapovalov proud of Canada's run to final

Denis Shapovalov said he was proud to have played in Canadas first Davis Cup final although it sucked to lose after he succumbed to Rafael Nadal in Madrids Magic Box on Sunday.The 20-year-old was handed mission impossible after team mate Fe...

REFILE-Wall St Week Ahead-Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally

A year after the U.S. stock market plunged, many investors believe conditions are in place to avoid another year-end pullback and possibly set the stage for a rally to finish off 2019. A more accommodative Federal Reserve compared with a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019