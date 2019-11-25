International Development News
Sarah Lee appointed as High Commissioner in South Africa

“New Zealand’s relationship with South Africa is one of our deepest and most diverse on the African continent and is underpinned by personal links, Commonwealth and sporting ties,” said Mr. Peters.

Sarah Lee appointed as High Commissioner in South Africa
Ms. Lee currently serves as Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Wellington. Image Credit: Flickr

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today the appointment of diplomat Sarah Lee as New Zealand's High Commissioner to South Africa. She will be the first female Head of Mission to represent New Zealand in Africa.

"New Zealand and South Africa also collaborate successfully in a wide range of areas that include agriculture, fisheries, science and technology, education, film, Antarctic and Southern Ocean issues, and disarmament," Mr. Peters said.

Ms. Lee currently serves as Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Wellington.

She has also served in the Americas, Strategy, Economic, and Australia Divisions at the Ministry, as well as at the New Zealand High Commission in London.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

