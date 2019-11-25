Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections: FM
Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens" in the community-level elections that were held in the semi-autonomous city at the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. "Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed," Wang told reporters after he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.
