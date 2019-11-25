International Development News
Development News Edition

Pawar visits Karad, pays tributes to Maha's 1st chief minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:04 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad on Morning. Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Karad in Maharashtra on Monday to pay tributes to the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary. Pawar arrived at 'Pritisangam', Chavan's memorial at Karad in neighboring Satara district, early in the morning and offered floral tributes.

He was accompanied by Srinivas Patil, the NCP's Lok Sabha member from Satara. Pawar also attended a 'bhajan' ceremony organised as a mark of respect to the late Congress stalwart.

The NCP chief is expected to attend a couple of other events also in Karad during the day. Notably, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is currently in the spotlight after rebelling against his party and supporting the BJP to form government in Maharashtra, sat on a day-long fast at Chavan's memorial in April 2013 for some of his remarks on the then drought situation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

