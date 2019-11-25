International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP govt to protect J'khand 'jal', 'jungle, 'jameen': PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Daltonganj
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:13 IST
BJP govt to protect J'khand 'jal', 'jungle, 'jameen': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'jameen' (water, forest and land). Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated the Raghubar Das-led for completing his five- year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood.

Condemning last week's Naxal violence in the poll- bound state, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack. "The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the state's history, a chief minister completed his five-year term," he noted.

Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government has worked day and night to end corruption in the last five years. "The BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'jameen' (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition parties say. The state has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and would continue to fight against the menace," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

European shares lifted by U.S.-China trade optimism; LVMH gains

European shares rose for the second straight session on Monday following reports that Washington and Beijing were nearing a trade agreement, while LVMH gained after signing a deal to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany.A Chinese state-backed t...

ANALYSIS-Spectre of funding crunch looms over runs at China's small banks

Bundles of yuan notes were stacked high behind the counters of branches of Yingkou Coastal Bank earlier this month, as the northeast China lender fought off a run on deposits while onsite government officials battled rumours of a funding cr...

UPDATE 2-LVMH to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany for $16.2 billion

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH has agreed to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany for 16.2 billion in the luxury goods makers biggest acquisition to date. The 135-per share cash deal will boost LVMHs smallest business, the jewelry and watch division that is ...

NBFC/HFC bankruptcy provisions positive for banks: Moodys

To allow bankruptcy proceedings against non-banking financial companies NBFCs is positive for banks as its paves the way for orderly resolution of stressed shadow banks, says a report. The government recently empowered RBI to refer stresse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019