LS speaker may suspend two Cong MPs for storming Well of House, shouting slogans: Sources

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may suspend Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans to protest against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, sources said on Monday. Congress leaders carrying placards with messages like "save Constitution" and "save democracy" and a black banner which said "stop murder of democracy" jostled with the marshals.

According to the sources, the suspension of the two MPs was "imminent" as Birla was "upset" with their refusal to apologise for their conduct. The BJP also accused Congress members of bringing "shame" to Lok Sabha with their "unruly" conduct in the House.

