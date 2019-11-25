BJP playing same game in Maharashtra as it did in Bihar: Tejaswi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata-Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Monday here attacked the BJP over the political crisis in Maharashtra and said it was playing the same game as it had in Bihar. "Just like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP had played the game in Bihar, the party is doing the same in Maharashtra now. It is a complete murder of democracy and disrespects the people's mandate in Maharashtra," Yadav told ANI.

He further emphasised that a floor test for the new government should be held immediately. "When everyone knew that the opposition, i.e. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were going to form the government and had almost chosen their chief ministerial candidate, then why did BJP's Devendra Fadnavis take the oath in a rush," he added. Commenting on the chances of rival parties RJD-JDU forming government in Bihar, the RJD leader said that his party would never ally with JDU as they had betrayed the people's mandate.

In 2017, Janata Dal United's Nitish Kumar broke the RJD-JDU alliance which had come together ahead of Bihar assembly elections in 2015. Nitish Kumar then joined the NDA and continued to remain the Chief Minister with BJP's support. (ANI)

