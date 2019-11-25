BJP playing same game in Maharashtra as it did in Bihar: Tejaswi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata-Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Monday here attacked the BJP over the political crisis in Maharashtra and said it was playing the same game as it had in Bihar.
Rashtriya Janata-Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Monday here attacked the BJP over the political crisis in Maharashtra and said it was playing the same game as it had in Bihar. "Just like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP had played the game in Bihar, the party is doing the same in Maharashtra now. It is a complete murder of democracy and disrespects the people's mandate in Maharashtra," Yadav told ANI.
He further emphasised that a floor test for the new government should be held immediately. "When everyone knew that the opposition, i.e. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were going to form the government and had almost chosen their chief ministerial candidate, then why did BJP's Devendra Fadnavis take the oath in a rush," he added. Commenting on the chances of rival parties RJD-JDU forming government in Bihar, the RJD leader said that his party would never ally with JDU as they had betrayed the people's mandate.
In 2017, Janata Dal United's Nitish Kumar broke the RJD-JDU alliance which had come together ahead of Bihar assembly elections in 2015. Nitish Kumar then joined the NDA and continued to remain the Chief Minister with BJP's support. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Bihar
- Maharashtra
- Nitish Kumar
- Shiv Sena
- Devendra Fadnavis
- NCP
- NDA
- JDU
ALSO READ
Good luck to the Shiv Sena if it wants to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP: BJP
Maharashtra Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra, Cong and NCP hold the key
NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi