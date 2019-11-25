International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deserved to win a Dec. 12 election.

"We're a mess," Blair said at a Reuters Newsmaker event. "The buoyancy of the world economy has kept us going up to now, but should that falter, we will be in deep trouble." Blair, Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007, has repeatedly called for Brexit to be reversed and used his speech to argue for a second referendum on the decision to leave, saying it would need to be followed by another general election.

Britain is holding an election three years ahead of schedule because parliament had become deadlocked over Brexit, unable to agree on the right way to leave the European Union and with some still arguing for the decision to be reversed. The Dec. 12 vote offers a stark choice between a socialist-run state under Labour, which is offering a second referendum on leaving the EU, and the free-market Conservatives, who want to get Brexit done by the end of January.

Blair, who ran a centrist pro-business government, said that current party leader Jeremy Corbyn was promising a revolution. "The problem with revolutions is never how they begin but how they end," he said.

"The truth is: the public aren't convinced either main Party deserve to win this election outright."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt, Congress is murdering democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of the state. Its the Congress that is murdering the democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Par...

Yediyurappa makes pitch for 'Congress-mukt Karnataka'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday pitched for Congress-mukt Karnataka to realise the BJPs national dream of Congress-mukt Bharat. If we have to make Congress-mukt Bharat then it should be Congress Mukt Karnataka first. It should beg...

UPDATE 1-Estonia ousts third far-right minister, coalition stays

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Monday he had sacked Rural Affairs Minister Mart Jarvik, a member of the ruling coalitions far-right EKRE party, saying he could no longer trust him. Jarvik was the third minister from EKRE to be d...

Recycling of Ships Bill introduced in LS

A bill which seeks to regulaterecycling of ships as per international standards wasintroduced in Lok Sabha on MondayThe Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by unionminister Mansukh Mandaviya amid sloganeering by oppositionmembers o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019