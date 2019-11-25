Former PM Blair on Labour's Corbyn: Revolutions always end badly
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that "revolutions" like the one promised in current Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's election manifesto always end badly.
"The problem with revolutions is that they always end badly," Blair told a Reuters Newsmaker event.
