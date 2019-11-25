International Development News
Development News Edition

Namibian court throws out case against voting machines

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 16:09 IST
Namibian court throws out case against voting machines
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Namibian court dismissed a case on Monday aimed at preventing the use of electronic voting machines in its presidential election, in which opponents of President Hage Geingob's fear could be used to rig the result.

Namibians will elect a president on Wednesday, with Geingob expected to be a win with a reduced margin owing to voter anger over the worst economic crisis since independence from apartheid South Africa three decades ago. The use of voting machines has been controversial both within and outside Africa. Critics say they make it easier to fiddle the result than traditional pen and paper ballots.

However, Magistrate Uaatjo Uanivi ruled that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to forbid the electoral commission from using them. Opposition leader McHenry Venaani told reporters he was disappointed with the ruling.

"EVMs (electronic voting machines) in their current form do not address the question of transparency of the vote and I thought the court would put more effort into addressing (that) ... the question," he said. In Congo, opposition candidates credited the use of such machines with enabling alleged fraud in the election that brought President Felix Tshisekedi to power last December.

In that election, the machines were produced by South Korean company Miru Systems. Namibia's voting machines were supplied by majority state-owned Indian company Bharat Electronics. Their use in Indian elections has also been controversial. Among the nine challengers hoping to capitalize on this is a member of his own SWAPO party, dentist Panduleni Itula, who is running as an independent. The southern African country will also elect 96 members of parliament.

A faltering economy, one of the worst droughts in living memory and the biggest corruption scandal in Namibia's history, has dented President Geingob's popularity among its 1.3 million registered voters. A scandal over bribery claims concerning an Icelandic fishing firm caused Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau to resign after media reports they had awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland's biggest fishing firm Samherji in exchange for bribes.

Namibia uses a majority system for presidential elections, in which the candidate with more than 50% of votes is declared the winner. Regional and international observers have largely declared Namibia's past elections as fair and credible, although the use of voting machines may test whether they can stay that way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

It will be special week in my tennis journey: Jeevan on Davis Cup debut

Playing Davis Cup at the age of 30 is not a step forward for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan but he still feels it will be a special week in his tennis journey when he faces Pakistan. He firmly believes that winning against a weaker opponent would no...

Shut down 4,774 industries in residential areas immediately, NGT directs Delhi govt

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to immediately shut down 4,774 industrial units running in residential areas. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after perusing a report...

Good thing I was interrupted at NGMA: Amol Palekar

Looking back at an incident that fuelled discussions over right to expression, veteran actor-director Amol Palekar says it was good that he was interrupted at an NGMA event earlier this year. The actor, who turned 75 on Sunday, said his com...

'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend

Multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpanti- starring John Abraham, Ileana DCruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda - minted Rs 19.50 crores at the box office over its first weekend. The costing of this film is double of Marjaawan wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019