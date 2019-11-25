Protests by opposition members force LS speaker to adjourn proceedings for day

Vehement protests by opposition members, especially those from the Congress, in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Maharashtra forced adjournment of the House proceedings for the day on Monday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy". Gandhi set the tone for the protests in the morning when he refused to ask a supplementary question during Question Hour at 11 am, saying there was no point in doing so as "democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra".

"There is no point in me asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," he said amid a din. As Congress members, carrying placards, raised slogans, what invited Speaker Om Birla's ire was a big banner that two MPs held across the Well.

"Stop murder of democracy" was written on the black banner while there were messages such as "save Constitution" and "save democracy" on the placards. After his warnings went unheeded, the speaker ordered removal of two Congress members -- Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan -- who were holding the banner, by marshals.

However, the two MPs were joined by other Congress members in resisting their eviction from the House and were seen jostling with the marshals, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till noon. When the House met at 12 noon, the Chair again adjourned it to 2 pm.

There were no disruptions when the House met again at 2 pm and the Chair asked Union ministers to table statements. Congress members rushed to the Well raising slogans and holding placards when Union minister Santosh Gangwar moved a resolution to elect two Lok Sabha members to an advisory body on building and construction workers.

While most Congress members were in the Well, those from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also started raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre from their seats. Amid the sloganeering, four bills, including the one to amend the SPG Act, were introduced.

As the din continued, the House was adjourned for the day. Even after the adjournment, Congress members were raising slogans.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was seen talking to TMC leaders after the adjournment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)