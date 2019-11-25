International Development News
Development News Edition

RS adjourned for day as opposition stalls functioning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:52 IST
RS adjourned for day as opposition stalls functioning

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over the political developments in Maharashtra. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, the Congress, Left, DMK and other opposition members were up on their feet demanding discussion on the events in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said discussion on the matter cannot be taken up as the matter is sub-judice. Citing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's statement earlier in the day, he said the House can discuss President's rule being imposed or revoked in a state only when a motion to that effect is brought before it.

"Honourable chairman has already clarified on the matter, so I cannot allow a discussion regarding the matter," Harivansh said. As per a ruling given by the Rajya Sabha chairman on April 24, 1989, the role of the governor in relation to a proclamation issued by the president under Article 356 can only be discussed when such a proclamation is laid before the House and becomes its property, he added.

"In the instant case of Maharashtra, the proclamation in question is still to be laid on the table of the House. However, as per media reports, the issuance of the proclamation is challenged in the Supreme Court and as such the matter becomes sub-judice. So it is clear," Harivansh said. Congress members asked that if the matter was sub-judice, then why was Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi allowed to speak on the matter in the House.

Naidu had earlier rejected notices by opposition members under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business to take up the issue and had adjourned the House till 2 pm. Naqvi in the morning session had said that the governor's decision could be discussed only through a substantive motion and no such motion has been

brought by the opposition. He had alleged that the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad".

He said NCP strongman Sharad Pawar risked getting run out on a slippery pitch. Amid the din, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur introduced a proposal to withdraw the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019, which was approved by the House.

As the opposition continued protests, Harivansh adjourned the House for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

PSBs collect Rs 1,996 cr in minimum balance penalty in FY'19

Public sector banks collected Rs 1,996.46 crore in penalty from customers for not keeping minimum monthly balance in savings account in 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Monday. In 2017-18, the 18 public sector banks collected Rs 3,368.42...

ICAI committee to look into suggestions received on CA exam process

The high-level committee set up by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI will look into the suggestions made by various stakeholders, including students, on the examination process of CA, Parliament was informed on Monday. Th...

UPDATE 2-China cbank warns high financial risks amid rising economic headwinds

China needs to resolve outstanding financial risks and must counter risks from abnormal market fluctuations that stem from external shocks, said the central bank on Monday, as Beijing prioritizes financial stability amid increasing challeng...

Parents denied visitation rights in Japan to keep fighting govt in court

Lawyers for parents separated from their children in Japan said on Monday they would appeal a court decision that the government was not responsible for enforcing visitation rights. Fourteen parents had sued the government claiming damages ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019