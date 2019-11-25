AAP diverting attention from Delhi govt failures: Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday accused AAP leaders of raising the issue of the chief ministerial candidate to divert attention from "failures" of the Kejriwal government.
The Parliamentary Board of BJP will decide who will be chief minister if the party wins Assembly polls in Delhi, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
