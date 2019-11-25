International Development News
AAP diverting attention from Delhi govt failures: Manoj Tiwari

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-11-2019 17:53 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 17:53 IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday accused AAP leaders of raising the issue of the chief ministerial candidate to divert attention from "failures" of the Kejriwal government.

The Parliamentary Board of BJP will decide who will be chief minister if the party wins Assembly polls in Delhi, he said.

