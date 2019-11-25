International Development News
British parliament to reconvene on Dec. 17 - Downing Street statement

Britain's parliament will be reconvened on Dec. 17 following the general election, and if Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains leader, his government plans to set out its legislative agenda on Dec. 19, the government said on Monday.

The emailed statement from Johnson's government office said if there were to be a change of government after the Dec. 12 election, the plans could change.

