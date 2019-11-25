International Development News
Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:22 IST
Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturay. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, saying that cases against Maharasthra Deputy Chief Minister have been dropped, a claim that the ACB has denied.

"I can confirm that none of the cases closed is related to Ajit Pawar," ACB chief Parambir Singh told ANI. "We are investigating around 2654 tenders in irrigation related complaints. These are the routine inquiries which are closed and all ongoing investigations are continued as they were earlier. 45 enquiries have so far been closed including present 9 cases which have been closed by order of our ADG today," Singh elaborated.

Sources in the ACB, however, added that the list of cases that are being projected as dropped on social media was conditional and could be reopened if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry. In a surprising move, Ajit was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Saturday morning.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

