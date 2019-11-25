Anti-nt'l forces raising head post-Art 30 abrogation, Ayodhya tangle resolution: CM to youths

Following the Centre's resolute steps of abrogating Article 370 and resolving Ayodhya tangle, forces inimical to the country have begun raising their ugly heads, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and exhorted youths to fight them out. The chief minister made the remark while addressing a gathering of youths and students on the last day of the 65th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthy Parishad, held here in Agra College premises.

Adityanath said the present generation of youths should consider itself lucky that long-pending issues like decades-old Article 370 and centuries-old Ayodhya tangle have been resolved in their lifetime. The two decisions demonstrated the Narendra Modi government's "firm resolve", which the previous government lacked, he added.

But following the decisions, the chief minister told youths, "those powers who intended to weaken India were again trying to raise their heads. Therefore, it is important to remain alert". While praising the ABVP, he urged the outfit members to act as motivators for Indians and instill in them the conviction that nationalism was above everything.

He also told the ABVP members that as anti-national forces were again raising their heads, the youths should gear up to fight these forces. The chief minister had been invited as chief guest of the function and he later gave away the Yashwantrao Kelkar Yuva Puraskar, 2019 to social activist Sagar Reddy from Maharashtra.

PTI CORR RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)