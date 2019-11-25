International Development News
Development News Edition

'External elements' behind our expulsion, says UP Cong leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:53 IST
'External elements' behind our expulsion, says UP Cong leaders

Expelled senior UP Congress leaders on Monday termed the party action against them "unfortunate" and blamed "external elements" for their expulsion. Interacting with reporters at a press conference here, former UP minister Ramkrishna Dwivedi said, "We firmly believe in the ideology of the party and deeply saddened by the developments. It is extremely sad and unfortunate. The decision to expel us is uncalled for and it seems that there is a conspiracy by external elements who have infiltrated the party to destablise it."

"However, we will oppose it strongly. We would urge Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and punish the guilty," he added. Dwivedi also alleged that the constitution of the party was virtually "set ablaze" by the "external elements" and said none of the 10 expelled leaders was against the party.

"We want that the glory of the secular Congress be restored," he said. Another former UP minister, Satyadev Tripathi, said, "We are shocked over the expulsion. The party constitution has been grossly violated. In the party constitution, there is a provision of giving seven days to give a reply after being served a notice. However, we were given only 24 hours."

He added that their expulsion took place in a hurried manner, which was a conspiracy by people having vested interests. "This expulsion is illegal and undesirable. It has hurt the honour of party workers," Tripathi added.

In a statement issued here, the expelled leaders claimed that all of them were members of the All-India Congress Committee and only the party's central disciplinary committee had the right to expel them. The expelled leaders will meet on November 30 to decide their next course of action.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit on Sunday had expelled 10 of its senior leaders, including two former state ministers, for a period of six years for allegedly tarnishing the party's image and opposing its leadership at public forums. The leaders were expelled from the primary membership of the Congress, a member of the party's disciplinary committee, Imran Masood, had said in a statement.

Former UP ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, Siraj Mehdi (former MLC), Santosh Singh (former MP), Bhoodhar Narayan Mishra (former MLA), Vinod Chaudhary (former MLA), Nek Chandra Pandey (former MLA), Swayam Prakash Goswami (former chairman of the Youth Congress) and senior leader Sanjeev Singh were expelled, the statement said. The expelled leaders are accused of opposing the decisions of the party leadership at public forums and tarnishing its image, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jessica Lal murder case: Delhi HC asks jail authorities to decide within week, convict's parole plea

The Delhi High Court directed the jail authorities on Monday to decide within a week the plea of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who has spent about 17 years in jail, seeking eight weeks parole to look after family needs. Justice Ra...

Uttarakhand: Over 47 per cent voter turnout in Pithoragarh bypoll      

Over 47&#160;per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypoll on Monday. The polling was held peacefully and 47.48 per cent of the electorate cast their vote by 5 pm, Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returnin...

Four independent MLAs supporting BJP-JJP govt get plum positions

Four among seven independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana were on Monday given plum positions in various boards and corporations. While independent legislator Ranjit Singh Chautala has already been made a minister in th...

Air quality in Delhi dipped slightly

The air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped slightly on Monday but is expected to improve in the next 24 hours as widespread rains are likely. Weather experts said a dip in the wind speed -- from 10-12 kilometers per hour to 5-6 kmph -- led to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019