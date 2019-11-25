International Development News
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha Speaker takes serious cognisance of unruly behaviour by MPs in the House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken serious cognisance of unruly episode which took place on the floor of the house today, when Congress members clashed with marshals after the former were asked to leave the House for the day, sources said.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-11-2019 18:59 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken serious cognisance of unruly episode which took place on the floor of the house today, when Congress members clashed with marshals after the former were asked to leave the House for the day, sources said. The Lok Sabha speaker held a meeting of senior party leaders in his chambers where they were asked to co-operate to ensure smooth operation of the house.

The meeting was necessitated after the house was adjourned for the day following ruckus created by opposition parties on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra. The sources said that Speaker is keen that the House follows the laid down procedure and members raise issues without impacting the dignity of the House.

They said that action could be taken against unruly members and it may not extend to days, week or months but could even extend to the tenure of the House. A "line of action" is likely to be drawn over the unruly behaviour of members. They said those who seek to justify sloganeering and unruly scenes by citing incidents of the past should understand that such tactics will not work.

The sources said that such tactics in the past were also wrong as the House should not be disturbed by members from any side and unruly behaviour will not be tolerated. Sources also said that none of the members were manhandled by Marshals of the House on Monday after they were called to remove two Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan who were named by Speaker earlier under Rule 373 which means they cannot take part in day's proceedings.

The Speaker named them after they did not heed his directions a big banner they were carrying. Speaker Om Birla has said that he does not want the House to have a forced adjournment and that he has been hurt by scenes in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"I never want to adjourn the House," the Speaker said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

SDG 5: How everyday objects can help in women security? UN Women guides

Girls your everybody objects can help in your security at the time of crisis. What you need to do is think differently on how to use to them. This is the message of UN Women, the United Nations entity for Gender Equality SDG 6 and womens em...

Israel expelling Human Rights Watch country director

Tel Aviv, Nov 25 AFP Israel was set to expel the country director of Human Rights Watch on Monday after a lengthy court battle over claims he supports a boycott of the Jewish state. American citizen Omar Shakir, the New York-based rights gr...

Delhi Congress protests near BJP headquarters against Maha govt formation

Delhi Congress workers staged a protest on Monday near the BJP headquarters here accusing the party of using undemocratic means to form government in Maharashtra. The protestors led by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra were marching t...

12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data

Around 12.23 lakh jobs were created in September as compared to 13.38 lakh in August 2019, according to the payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC. Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during...
