DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 25

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** MOSCOW, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne to meet in Moscow.

** BUSAN, South Korea - Leaders of Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Philippines hold meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). VILNIUS – Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Lithuania (to Nov 26).

NAGOYA - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers group gathering in Nagoya, Japan. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. News conference planned after talks - 0800 GMT. DOHA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan heads to Qatar for an official visit.

ISLAMABAD - Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will visit Pakistan (to Nov. 27) BUSAN, South Korea - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Busan to join a commemorative summit of ASEAN and South Korea and will meet the country's leader President Moon Jae-in.(to Nov 26).

WARSAW – Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to visit Poland. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. President Donald Trump meets Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the White House.

GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz speak to reporters in Berlin. - 1245 GMT

** WARSAW - EU Council President-elect Charles Michel visits Poland. He will meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki - 1300 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speak to reporters in Berlin. - 1500 GMT

TALLINN - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Estonia. BUSAN, South Korea - Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Laotian prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith hold meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit.

BUSAN, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in greets Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive at the venue of South Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit. TALLINN - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Estonia (to Nov. 28). MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 ** SEOUL - Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul as a part of South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - 0900 GMT ** Bishkek - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Kyrgyzstan (to Nov. 28).

BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of Mekong region Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korean President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-Mekong summit. VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an official visit to Lithuania and meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda - 0600 GMT.

STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT. NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 ** PARIS, France - French president Emmanuel Macron meets NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee Palace. - 1000 GMT

TASHKENT - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to visit Uzbekistan.(to Nov 29). SEOUL – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul after the South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference ahead of a NATO leaders' Summit - 1100 GMT

** COPENHAGEN - EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds press briefing in Copenhagen - 1130 GMT ** ROME - Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada Julie Payette will travel to Italy (to Dec. 4).

DELHI – Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visits India. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 LONDON – US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th anniversary summit. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Dec. 3).

TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Nov. 13).

TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 ** LONDON - Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (to Dec. 4).

** MOSCOW - Mongolia Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will visit Russia. LONDON - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (to Dec. 4).

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 ** SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec. 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 DOMINICA – Dominican House of Assembly Election.

VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov. 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Normandy summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss steps to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ALGERIA - President's election. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

** SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, January 11 TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, January 21 ** DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24)

