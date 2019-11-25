162 MLAs of Sena, NCP, Cong expected at the show of

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Tel Aviv, Nov 25 AFP Israel was set to expel the country director of Human Rights Watch on Monday after a lengthy court battle over claims he supports a boycott of the Jewish state. American citizen Omar Shakir, the New York-based rights gr...
Delhi Congress workers staged a protest on Monday near the BJP headquarters here accusing the party of using undemocratic means to form government in Maharashtra. The protestors led by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra were marching t...
Around 12.23 lakh jobs were created in September as compared to 13.38 lakh in August 2019, according to the payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC. Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during...
In a show of their strength, Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Monday evening. Senior leaders of three parties were present at the meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Congr...