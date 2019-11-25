Kejriwal to launch special poll campaign to mark 7th anniv of AAP's establishment

Ahead of the assembly elections next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch a special poll campaign to celebrate the seventh anniversary of establishment of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to a statement by the AAP, the party said all its senior leaders would be participating in the function.

The party was established on November 26, 2012.

