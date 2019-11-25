International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say will boycott joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:21 IST
Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say will boycott joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday
Image Credit:

In a rare move, Shiv Sena MPs on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. This visit of the Sena MPs to 10 Janpath is perhaps the first such meeting between members of the ideologically opposite parties at the official residence of Sonia Gandhi.

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly. Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the MPs met Gandhi and conveyed to her that the party will be with the opposition in its protest against the developments in Maharashtra.

He said the party's MP will not be part of the joint sitting on Tuesday. Kirtikar along with Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale, Anil Desai, met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal was also present during the meeting, Kirtikar said. "The government has murdered the Constitution in Maharashtra. After directions from party chief Uddhav Thackeray, we will be boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day," he said.

The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing of a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister, sources said. The Congress-NCP-Sena are currently fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court over government formation in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit leader was administered oath of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, rattling the three parties who were giving final touches to the government formation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...

SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019