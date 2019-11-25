Trump says he still has confidence in Mulvaney
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he still had confidence in his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney amid frustration at his team's response to the Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
Trump responded "yes, I do," when asked during a White House appearance if he still trusted Mulvaney. Last month, Mulvaney told reporters that Trump had withheld military aid from Ukraine as leverage to secure investigations on political rival Joe Biden and a debunked claim about the 2016 U.S. election.
