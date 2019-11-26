International Development News
UPDATE 1-Pelosi says U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is 'within range'

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 05:03 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 05:01 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that a version of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that House Democrats could back was "within range" but that they needed to conduct a final review.

President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for the congressional passage of USMCA, which would replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of stalling a vote on the accord to avoid granting him a political win. "We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America's workers. Now, we need to see our progress in writing from the Trade Representative for final review," Pelosi said in a statement.

House Democrats have voiced concerns over the enforcement of labor and environmental provisions. Labor unions have publicly voiced opposition to the accord amid worry that it will not protect U.S. jobs. Mexico's government increased pressure on Democratic lawmakers on Monday to approve the trade deal and rejected demands for more labor market oversight.

Mexico, which has already ratified the USMCA, is eager for the trade accord's approval because the country's exports and foreign direct investment are dependent on unfettered access to the U.S. marketplace. Canada has held back on ratifying the accord because Ottawa says it wants to move in tandem with the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

