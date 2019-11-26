International Development News
Development News Edition

Cypriot leaders reaffirm commitment to achieve political settlement: Guterres

The two leaders agreed in August following a meeting with the UNFICYP head, Elizabeth Spehar, to meet the UN chief in due course, in order to “plan the way forward” on reopening substantive talks towards a deal.

  • UN
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 07:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 07:21 IST
Cypriot leaders reaffirm commitment to achieve political settlement: Guterres
António Guterres released a statement after meeting Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and the leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, in the German capital, Berlin. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_Spokesperson)

The UN Secretary-General held "focused and frank" informal talks with the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities on Monday in order to "take stock of efforts" to finally reach a settlement over the divided Mediterranean island.

António Guterres released a statement after meeting Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and the leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Mr. Mustafa Akıncı, in the German capital, Berlin.

"Both leaders welcomed my engagement and reaffirmed to me their commitment and determination to achieve a settlement based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality as set out in the relevant Security Council resolutions, including OP4 of UN Security Council Resolution 716".

The UN Mission in Cyprus, UNFICYP, was established in 1964 to prevent conflict between the two communities, and in the absence of a political settlement, it continues to maintain ceasefire lines and a buffer zone. Peacekeepers are working towards a future where the whole island can reunite, in a safe and secure environment.

Mr. Guterres said he believes the two leaders are "motivated by a sense of urgency" and had agreed "that achieving a comprehensive and durable settlement to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon is of utmost importance to the future well-being of both communities and that the status quo is unsustainable."

The Greek Cypriot leader and the Turkish Cypriot leader affirmed their commitment to the Joint Declaration of 11 February 2014, and "the six-point framework I presented on 30 June 2017 with a view to achieving a strategic agreement paving the way forward for a comprehensive settlement".

The two leaders agreed in August following a meeting with the UNFICYP head, Elizabeth Spehar, to meet the UN chief in due course, in order to "plan the way forward" on reopening substantive talks towards a deal.

'Results-oriented negotiations'

Mr. Guterres said that in view of these discussions, "I have agreed to extend my efforts to achieve terms of reference to serve as a consensus starting point for phased, meaningful, and results-oriented negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity. In this regard, I committed to exploring with the Turkish Cypriot leader and the Greek Cypriot leader and with the Guarantor powers, the possibility to convene an informal five-plus-UN meeting at an appropriate stage."

In July 2017, despite hopes being high of a possible breakthrough between the Greek and Turkish leaders, the UN chief said he was "deeply sorry" to report that despite a strong level of engagement, the two sides could not reach an agreement. In his statement on Monday, Mr. Guterres said both now "acknowledged that this time must be different."

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

12,000 people to get mental health training with major boost

As many as 12,000 people will get training over the next four years in a major boost for those seeking help for mental health and addiction issues.The Health Minister today visited Le Va in Manukau, one of the first organisations to receive...

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats 'Lust Stories' in Movie/Miniseries category

The Australian thriller series Safe Harbour on Monday local time won the award for the movieminiseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series Lust Stories. Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the dist...

Brogdon returns as Pacers blast Grizzlies

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 as the Indiana Pacers posted a 126-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in Indianapolis. Warren made 11 of 15 attempts from the floor and Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points...

U.S. officials meet with Libya's Haftar amid push to end Tripoli offensive

U.S. officials met on Sunday with eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar as Washington presses him to end his offensive on the capital, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Haftars Libyan National Army LNA has been trying since April ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019