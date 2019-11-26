International Development News
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi reads out Preamble of Indian Constitution during Oppn protest

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India during the protest of Opposition parties against the government formation in Maharashtra by BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:01 IST
Sonia Gandhi reads out Preamble of Indian Constitution during Oppn protest
Visuals from Opposition protest at Parliament, . Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India during the protest of Opposition parties against the government formation in Maharashtra by BJP. Leaders of Opposition parties staged a protest as a joint sitting of the Parliament was underway to mark 'Constitution Day' where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering.

Sonia, clad in deep red saree and a blazer over it, stood in the parliament premises surrounded by fellow lawmakers as she read the Preamble. "Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi leading the opposition protest against the murder of democracy by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution of India at the parliament marking #ConstitutionDay," Congress party tweeted.

Members were seen holding placards that read "Stop Murder of Democracy" "Save Our Consitution" and "Constitution In Crisis". Several other Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others were also present in the protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP.

"Today we are protesting against the government which is violating the Constitution one side and celebrating it on the other," Congress Lok Sabha lawmaker Shashi Tharoor told ANI. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that a floor test will be held in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday while hearing a plea jointly filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal

Tiffany was codenamed Tea and LVMH was Latte in the whirlwind talks that led to the U.S. jeweller being taken over by the French luxury group for more than 16 billion, in homage to the famed film Breakfast at Tiffanys. The monikers were an ...

President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by constitutional moralityAddressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitut...

UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a nati...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019