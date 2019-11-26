Ready to take responsibility if party agrees: BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar on Pro-Tem Speaker post
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday said that he is ready to be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly if the party agrees to give him the responsibility.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday said that he is ready to be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly if the party agrees to give him the responsibility. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, the BJP leader said, "With the grace of God, I believe that everything will be okay.No name has been finalized till now. Yes, I will take responsibility, if the party agrees to it. I can do the batting."
With the apex court ordering a floor test tomorrow in Maharashtra, a major question that arose on Tuesday is - who will be made the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Governor B. S. Koshyari will appoint the Pro-Tem Speaker, who, in turn, will have to administer the oath of office to all the newly-elected MLAs of the Legislative Assembly.
The top court today ordered that a floor test for proving the majority of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra should be conducted in the Legislative Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister. The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)
