International Development News
Development News Edition

Ready to take responsibility if party agrees: BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar on Pro-Tem Speaker post

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday said that he is ready to be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly if the party agrees to give him the responsibility.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:54 IST
Ready to take responsibility if party agrees: BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar on Pro-Tem Speaker post
Maharashtra Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar speaks to ANI in Mumbai [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday said that he is ready to be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly if the party agrees to give him the responsibility. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, the BJP leader said, "With the grace of God, I believe that everything will be okay.No name has been finalized till now. Yes, I will take responsibility, if the party agrees to it. I can do the batting."

With the apex court ordering a floor test tomorrow in Maharashtra, a major question that arose on Tuesday is - who will be made the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Governor B. S. Koshyari will appoint the Pro-Tem Speaker, who, in turn, will have to administer the oath of office to all the newly-elected MLAs of the Legislative Assembly.

The top court today ordered that a floor test for proving the majority of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra should be conducted in the Legislative Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister. The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: China must meet its human rights obligations

Germanys foreign minister on Tuesday said China must fulfill human rights obligations as United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in ...

Apologise for supporting BJP after Parrikar's death: Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday apologised for his continued support to BJP-led state government after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March last year. Sardesai was ousted from the cabinet in July last year with party c...

Israel wishes India on Constitution Day, says it reflects the country's 'unique history and culture'

Israel on Tuesday wished India on the occasion of the country completing 70 years of the promulgation of its Constitution and stated that the landmark document reflects the nations unique history and culture. Congratulations to my dear frie...

All sectors of society called to join in fight against gender-based violence

KZN Finance MEC Ravi Pillay has called on men to be at the forefront of the war on gender-based violence and the abuse of women and children.Pillay has called on all sectors of society to join in the fight against violence directed at women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019