Ready to take responsibility if party agrees: BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar on Pro-Tem Speaker post

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday said that he is ready to be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly if the party agrees to give him the responsibility. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, the BJP leader said, "With the grace of God, I believe that everything will be okay.No name has been finalized till now. Yes, I will take responsibility, if the party agrees to it. I can do the batting."

With the apex court ordering a floor test tomorrow in Maharashtra, a major question that arose on Tuesday is - who will be made the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Governor B. S. Koshyari will appoint the Pro-Tem Speaker, who, in turn, will have to administer the oath of office to all the newly-elected MLAs of the Legislative Assembly.

The top court today ordered that a floor test for proving the majority of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra should be conducted in the Legislative Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister. The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

