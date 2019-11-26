International Development News
Satisfied with SC's decision to conduct Floor test in Maharashtra: Cong Leader Markam

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mohan Markam on Tuesday said that he is satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision for the conduct of Floor test for proving the majority of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra Assembly.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mohan Markam speaking to media in Raipur on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Mohan Markam on Tuesday said that he is satisfied with the Supreme Court's decision for the conduct of Floor test for proving the majority of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra Assembly. Speaking to media here, Markam said, "It is a supreme court's decision. The way BJP was trying to form government in Maharashtra through buying and selling of lawmakers, I think this decision has put an end to all that."

"I have confidence that we will form the government with NCP and Shiv Sena," he said. Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo said, "It should have happened yesterday. The floor test happens in a democracy and delaying it results in buying and selling of lawmakers."

The top court today ordered that a floor test for proving the majority of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra should be conducted in the Legislative Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister. The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

