President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holding constitutional posts, members of civil society and citizens should abide by "constitutional morality". Addressing joint sitting of Parliament to mark Constitution Day, he said B R Ambedkar, while underlining the importance of constitutional morality, had emphasised that its essence was to regard the Constitution as supreme and to follow constitutionally-mandated procedures.

"All the three organs of the state, persons gracing constitutional posts, members of civil society and common citizens of India are expected to abide by constitutional morality," he said quoting Ambedkar. Kovind further said it is the duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions and to cherish and follow the noble ideals of its freedom struggle.

Talking about Rights and Duties, Kovind quoting the Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi said the truesource ofrights is duty. "If we all discharge ourduties,rightwill not be far to seek. If leavingdutiesunperformed we run afterrights, they escape us like a will-o-the-wisp, Kovind said quoting Gandhi.

Underlining that rights and duties are two sides of the same coin, he said, "Our Constitution provides the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and it also enjoins upon citizens the duty to safeguard public property and to abjure violence." Terming Constitution as the fountainhead of India's democratic system of governance and its guiding light, Kovind said it lies at the foundation of the world's largest democracy. He also said that Indian democracy is regarded and respected all over the world and added that this year, the people participated in the 17th general election and participation of women voters was almost equal to that of men.

The election of 78 women members to the 17th Lok Sabha, being the highest number of women members ever elected to this House, is a glorious achievement for India's democracy, he added..

