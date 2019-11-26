International Development News
Development News Edition

Justice will be done tomorrow: Rajasthan CM after SC's order on Floor Test

Welcoming the Supreme Court's order of directing a floor test of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the Justice will be done on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:07 IST
Justice will be done tomorrow: Rajasthan CM after SC's order on Floor Test
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media in Jaipur on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the Supreme Court's order of directing a floor test of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the Justice will be done on Wednesday. "Who recommended the Governor about forming the government? The President's rule was withdrawn at 5 am and when was the cabinet meeting was held to end the President's rule. The whole country is watching this drama and will never forget this. The reputation of India has gone down in the international arena. The Chief Minister also took the oath in the morning," he said while speaking to media in Jaipur.

"Tomorrow, the floor test will take place. Justice will be done. The tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fail today. Their dreams of horse-trading will be crushed," he added. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance today requested the Supreme Court to restrain Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government from taking important policy decisions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana which pronounced its order on the Maharashtra assembly floor test today. Meanwhile, the top court has ordered that a floor test should be held in the Maharashtra Assembly before 5 pm on November 27, days after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the state's Chief Minister.

The floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Malta government chief of staff Schembri has resigned - PM Muscat

Malta government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters, as police continued their investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Police sources said Schembri...

UK Conservatives raised more than Labour in third quarter of 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 5.8 million pounds 7.4 million from donations and public funds in the third quarter of this year, just beating the opposition Labour Party which raised 5.5 million pounds, offi...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigns.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resignsPTI ENM VTVT VT...

CM Fadnavis says he intends to resign.

CM Fadnavis says he intends to resign....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019