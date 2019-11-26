International Development News
Development News Edition

Political developments on Maharashtra govt formation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:30 IST
Here are the latest political developments on Maharashtra government formation:

3.20 pm: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has resigned, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. 3.18 pm: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Ajit Pawar is now with Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance.

3.16 pm: Uddhav Thackeray to be chief minister for five years: Sanjay Raut after meeting of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance leaders 3.01 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the Union home minister, and the party's working president J P Nadda after the SC orders a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

2.29 pm: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticises Congress for boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament and said it is an "insult" to Bhim Rao Ambedkar. 2.17 pm: Ahead of floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress calls for appointment of senior-most lawmaker in assembly as pro-tem speaker, saying precedents and conventions should be followed.

1.18 pm: All newly elected BJP MLAs in Maharashtra have been asked to reach Mumbai to attend a meeting which will be addressed by Fadnavis on Tuesday evening. 12.34 pm: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh says the way the Centre behaved in Maharashtra, not certain constitutional norms safe in hands of present establishment.

12.18 pm: Congress president Sonia Gandhi expresses confidence of a win in Maharashtra Assembly floor test. 12.07 PM: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the Uddhav Thackeray's party-led coalition has the support of "162 MLAs" to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

11.50 am: The BJP says floor test in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety. Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejects the contention that the SC order is a "setback" to the BJP.

11.46 am: Security stepped up around the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. Elaborate police arrangement has been made to avoid any untoward incident outside the premises. 11.39 am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar says he is grateful to SC for upholding democratic values.

11.32 am: Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena, skips a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the Constitution Day to mark their protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra. 11.22 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says truth cannot be defeated.

11.03 am: End of BJP's game, says NCP on Supreme Court's ruling over Maha political drama 11 am: Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan says his party, Sena and NCP are satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.

10.42 am: SC directs Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself. 10.39 am: Floor test in Maharashtra Assembly for Chief Minister Fadnavis to prove his majority in the assembly will be held on Wednesday: SC

9.14 am: In an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party lashes out at Maharashtra governor over the hush hush swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It said while one Bhagat Singh went to the gallows for freedom, the other one "hanged" democracy in the darkness of night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

