Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to elect its leader later today: Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will elect its leader today evening. "After the Supreme Court decision, the leaders of three parties sat, they discussed the political situation. And it has been decided that at 6 pm, the three parties along with our other smaller ally parties, or independents...their meeting will be called. They will be informed of the situation. We will elect a leader of our alliance that exists, today evening," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Devendra Fadnavis announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar also resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in.

"We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government," Fadnavis told reporters after announcing his decision. In a sudden turn of event, both Fadnavis and Pawar were administered the oath on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

