World News Summary: Powerful quake kills 13 in Albania as buildings bury residents

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Powerful quake kills 13 in Albania as buildings bury residents

At least 13 people were killed when the most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades shook the capital Tirana and the country's west and north on Tuesday, tearing down buildings and burying residents under rubble. Residents, some carrying babies, fled apartment buildings in Tirana and the western port of Durres after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck shortly before 4 a.m. (0300 GMT). 'Chile awakened': Graffiti across shattered city reflects protest intensity

A month of intense protests against inequality and police repression in Santiago have transformed the Chilean capital's streetscape into a caterwaul of graffiti whose messages reflect the deep discontent in this once genteel Latin American city. The warm, dry air typical of springtime now bears the lingering sting of teargas, and shops and office blocks have become fortresses, adorned with metal curtains to protect them from demonstrators' stones or Molotov cocktails. Exclusive: China sets up Hong Kong crisis center in mainland, considers replacing chief liaison

Tightening control over efforts to manage the upheaval in Hong Kong, the Chinese leadership has set up a crisis command center on the mainland side of the border and is considering replacing its official liaison to the restive semi-autonomous city, people familiar with the matter said. As violent protests roil Hong Kong, top Chinese leaders in recent months have been managing their response from a villa on the outskirts of Shenzhen, bypassing the formal bureaucracy through which Beijing has supervised the financial hub for two decades. Humiliated at polls, Hong Kong's Lam acknowledges discontent with government

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the record turnout in local elections won by pro-democracy candidates highlighted dissatisfaction with her administration, while appealing for an end to violent protests. Appearing tired and drawn, Lam spoke a day after results showed democratic candidates secured almost 90% of 452 district council seats in Sunday's elections, a landslide victory in polls that were widely seen as a barometer of the opposition to the Beijing-backed politician following months of unrest. Seeing without sight, my second encounter with a pope

When Pope Francis came through Tokyo this week, I got the chance to see my second pontiff and was surprised with a second blessing - both humbling but also very different experiences. It may seem odd for me to say I've seen two popes, since I am blind. But I saw them, only without my eyes. Exclusive: Sudan militia leader grew rich by selling gold

Late last year, as President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's hold on power weakened, one of Sudan's most feared militia leaders lashed out against the government of his long-time ally and benefactor. In a speech to cheering troops, militia chief Mohamed "Hemedti" Hamdan Dagalo sympathised with the thousands of protesters who had poured onto the streets in December demanding food, fuel and an end to corruption. He hit out at officials "who take what isn't theirs." Russia hopes to agree new S-400 missile deal with Turkey next year

Russia hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said in an interview with RIA news agency published on Tuesday. Such a move could further sour ties between Turkey and the United States, which has suspended Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, in which it was a producer and buyer, to punish it for buying S-400 batteries earlier this year. Malta government chief of staff Schembri has resigned: PM Muscat

Malta government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters, as police continued their investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Police sources said Schembri was assisting them in the case. Schembri himself made no immediate comment. UK minister Raab booed after refusing to talk to grieving parents in U.S. case

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was booed after refusing to stop and talk to the grieving parents of a man who was killed in a road accident involving a U.S. diplomat's wife, British television channels reported on Tuesday. The case of Harry Dunn, 19, who died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, has caused difficulties for Raab since Sacoolas left Britain claiming diplomatic immunity, outraging many Britons. Millions apply to vote in British election ahead of Tuesday's deadline

More than 2 million under-35s have applied to vote in Britain's Dec. 12 election since the poll was called just four weeks ago, government data showed ahead of Tuesday's registration deadline. The outcome of next month's election, which will determine how, when and even whether Britain leaves the European Union, remains uncertain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives are ahead in opinion polls but two published this week have shown their lead narrowing.

