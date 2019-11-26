International Development News
Development News Edition

Par nod to bill to declare 4 NIDs as institutes of national importance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:47 IST
Par nod to bill to declare 4 NIDs as institutes of national importance

The Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to a Bill seeking to declare the National Institutes of Design (NIDs) in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance. The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Lok Sabha after the House rejected amendments moved by Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy that West Bengal's institute should be included in the bill.

During a division of votes pressed by Roy, his amendment was rejected with 93 members voting against it and only 23 in favour. The Bill was later approved by voice vote. It has already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.

Piloting the Bill, Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash said that all the four NIDs are functioning and imparting quality education like the well-known NID at Ahmedabad. The amendments will allow the four institutions to grant degrees and diplomas to the students.

Currently, these institutes are registered as Societies under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and do not have the power to grant degrees or diplomas, the Minister said. The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Rajya Sabha by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on July 30 and was later passed by voice vote in the Upper House.

The Bill seeks to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014. Participating in the discussion, Shashi Tharoor (Congress) emphasised the need to encourage 'Design in India' along with the 'Make in India' programme.

He wanted to know from the government the criteria for declaring an entity an institute of national importance. Abubhav Mohanty (BJD-Odisha) and Ravindranath Kumar (AIADMK) and H Vasanthakumar (Congress), both from Tamil Nadu, demanded setting up of NITs in their state.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) said the money allocated to the NIDs is too less and has to be increased. He stressed the need to involve industry in these institutes to better cater to the needs of consumers. The resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also found its reference during the discussion.

Saugata Roy (TMC) announced that Fadnavis has resigned to which BJP members said they were glad that he was happy over this. Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), a BJP ally, said the Congress should worry about its governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis changes Twitter bio to 'caretaker CM', Pawar now 'ex-Deputy CM'

Soon after announcing his resignation from the post of Maharashtras Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday updated his Twitter bio. The BJP leader updated his bio to Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On November 13, Fadnavis ha...

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Turkey is refusing to back a NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, four senior alliance sources said. Ankara has tol...

Startup helps Scottish farmers grow gourmet plants with sea water

A British startup is teaching farmers how to grow crops using water from a source which wont run out the sea.Seawater Solutions is helping farmers on Scotlands west coast adapt to the reality of less rain by choosing salt-resistant plants ...

U'khand Law Commission for uniform civil code

Uttarakhand Law Commission Chairman Justice retd Rajesh Tandon on Tuesday made a strong pitch for a uniform civil code in the country. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state law commission on the occasion of Constitution Day her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019