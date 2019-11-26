International Development News
Development News Edition

Colombian unions, students set more protests in honor of dead teenager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:17 IST
Colombian unions, students set more protests in honor of dead teenager
Image Credit:

Colombian unions and student groups will hold another demonstration on Wednesday in honor of a teenage demonstrator who died after being injured by a tear gas canister, after an initial strike last week sparked days of protests. Other demonstrations are expected to continue on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of protests following a 250,000-person march last week organized by the National Strike Committee.

The committee said in a statement on Tuesday that it would take part in meetings with President Ivan Duque to "demand a permanent negotiation until the agenda for which the Nov. 21 strike was called is resolved." Thousands of peaceful protesters have taken to the streets over issues including economic reforms, police violence and corruption.

Duque denies supporting rumored economic plans that have galvanized many protesters - including a cut to the minimum wage for young people. Demonstrators have also highlighted what they say is a lack of government action to stop the murder of hundreds of human rights activists and asked Duque to fully implement a 2016 peace deal with leftist rebels. The death on Monday of Dilan Cruz, 18, is likely to fuel further criticism of the crowd dispersion tactics of the ESMAD riot police, which include tear gas and stun grenades.

Cruz, who was injured on Saturday, has become a symbol for many young protesters. Marchers have led demonstrations past the hospital where he was treated and created a makeshift shrine at the corner where he was hit by the tear gas canister. The strike committee said it would ask Duque, who has promised a national dialogue focused on social issues and the fight against corruption, to shut down the ESMAD and "purify" the police.

The committee will "reinforce and elevate the protest, the mobilization and the national strike with greater intensity on Wednesday...in homage to the symbol of the national strike Dylan Cruz," the statement said, using a different spelling of Cruz's first name than that used by his sister and the government. It will also demand the government's tax reform proposal, which includes a cut in duties on businesses, be rejected.

The committee includes the Central Union of Workers, the Confederation of Colombian Workers and the General Workers Confederacy, as well as student groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Incorrect aircraft configuration, piloting caused 2016 Russia plane crash - report

Incorrect aircraft configuration and piloting led to a plane crash operated by Flydubai in Russia in 2016, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said in its investigation on Tuesday.The subsequent loss of awareness by the Flydubai ...

Woman held with nearly 1 kg charas in Kullu

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after recovering 949 grams of charas from her possession in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said. The contraband was recovered from Primi Devis quarters at Seribehar village in Bhuntar te...

Canadian National Railway strike: Teamsters Canada confirms 'progress' in talks

Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there was progress in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end the ongoing strike, the countrys longest rail stoppage in a decade. There has been progress at the table, Teamsters spokes...

Oppn parties demand immediate inventory of Lord Jagannath's

Hours after Law Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly that the government has no plans to open Lord Jagannaths Ratna Bhandar, opposition parties and servitors on Tuesday demanded an immediate inventory of gold and silver ornaments stored i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019