We formed govt in good faith, oppn's opportunistic alliance will invite public wrath: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:48 IST
With the alliance of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress likely to form government in Maharashtra, the BJP said on Tuesday that parties "rejected by people" in the Assembly polls have joined hands to "steal" popular mandate. The BJP also rejected the opposition's criticism over its decision to form government despite lacking numbers, with its spokesperson G V L Narasimha \RRao saying it had done so in "good faith" after being assured of the NCP's support by its leader Ajit Pawar.

"The opportunistic alliance of defeated parties will not enjoy the public support and invite public wrath," he said. Rao also took a swipe at his party's former ally Shiv Sena, saying its tally might not have not reached even double digit figures without the BJP's support but it "cynically" exploited post-election situation to sacrifice its ideology at the altar of power politics.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as chief minister on Saturday, resigned earlier after it became clear that he lacked numbers ahead of a floor test scheduled for Wednesday. Rao, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the BJP's decision to form government was also meant to ensure that "the will of the people" is respected as the saffron alliance led by it had won a clear majority.

The "biggest irony" that the parties, which were resounding rejected by the people, have joined hands to steal the mandate, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

