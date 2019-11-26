International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi govt working as per principles of Constitution: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:13 IST
Delhi govt working as per principles of Constitution: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has been working according to the principles of the Constitution despite facing obstacles, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. He was addressing students and teachers at the concluding ceremony of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign which was carried out in all government schools to mark Constitution Day.

"The Delhi government has been working on the principles of the Constitution. We faced many obstacles as we were not being allowed to implement the Constitution in its entirety in Delhi," he said. Kejriwal was apparently referring to the clash between the AAP government and the BJP-led Centre on a range of issues, including those related to transfer of officers.

He also spoke about how the Delhi government has ensured parity through various health and education initiatives. "We launched the 'Farishte Dilli Ke' scheme under which the Delhi government bears the cost of treatment of accident victims. Every life is precious for us...We have given the right to live to Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal hailed Dr B R Ambedkar and said drafting the constitution of such a diverse nation with different cultures, religions, and languages was not simple. Baba Saheb Ambedkar studied and incorporated all the good elements from various constitutions across the globe into our constitution, he said.

"When Britishers had left the country, they had said India will not be able to stay united. But India is still united and is progressing because of our Constitution," he stressed. Reading the Constitution always makes me realise that if "our Constitution is honestly implemented even for a single day, nobody can stop India from acquiring the first position amongst all other nations of the world", he said.

The changes that have been brought in the education system in Delhi have become a brilliant example for the nation, the chief minister said. "I hope that Delhi will also set an example for the whole nation on how to create better citizens out of students," Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is celebrating the 70th anniversary of that Constitution which has been instrumental in redeeming millions of people from the shackles of poverty, illiteracy and injustice. "As the Constitution completes 70 years, Delhi government pioneered teaching of the constitutional values, and the fundamental rights and duties in its 1024 government schools," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Shahberi effect: Another builder arrested

A private builder allegedly involved in constructing and and selling flats illegally in Greater Noidas Shahberi, where two adjoining buildings had collapsed in 2018 killing nine people, was arrested on Tuesday said police. Usman Mohammad Qu...

Brazil nominates diplomat Forster as ambassador to the United States

Brazils government on Tuesday sent to the Senate the nomination of career-diplomat Nestor Forster to be ambassador to the United States, ending a saga in which President Jair Bolsonaro tried to nominate his own son for the role. Forster, wh...

Temperatures plummet as rains lash parts of Pb, Hry

Parts of Punjab and Haryana received heavy rain on Tuesday causing the maximum temperatures to drop by several notches below normal, the Met office said. Chandigarh received 5.8 mm of rainfall followed by Ludhiana and Patiala 3 mm each, the...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Constitution Day celebrations, skips protest

Unlike the other leaders from her party, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday attended the Constitution Day celebrations held in Parliament and gave a miss to the protest organised by various opposition parties at the Ambedkar Statue in the compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019