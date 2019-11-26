Delhi govt working as per principles of Constitution: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has been working according to the principles of the Constitution despite facing obstacles, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. He was addressing students and teachers at the concluding ceremony of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign which was carried out in all government schools to mark Constitution Day.

"The Delhi government has been working on the principles of the Constitution. We faced many obstacles as we were not being allowed to implement the Constitution in its entirety in Delhi," he said. Kejriwal was apparently referring to the clash between the AAP government and the BJP-led Centre on a range of issues, including those related to transfer of officers.

He also spoke about how the Delhi government has ensured parity through various health and education initiatives. "We launched the 'Farishte Dilli Ke' scheme under which the Delhi government bears the cost of treatment of accident victims. Every life is precious for us...We have given the right to live to Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal hailed Dr B R Ambedkar and said drafting the constitution of such a diverse nation with different cultures, religions, and languages was not simple. Baba Saheb Ambedkar studied and incorporated all the good elements from various constitutions across the globe into our constitution, he said.

"When Britishers had left the country, they had said India will not be able to stay united. But India is still united and is progressing because of our Constitution," he stressed. Reading the Constitution always makes me realise that if "our Constitution is honestly implemented even for a single day, nobody can stop India from acquiring the first position amongst all other nations of the world", he said.

The changes that have been brought in the education system in Delhi have become a brilliant example for the nation, the chief minister said. "I hope that Delhi will also set an example for the whole nation on how to create better citizens out of students," Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is celebrating the 70th anniversary of that Constitution which has been instrumental in redeeming millions of people from the shackles of poverty, illiteracy and injustice. "As the Constitution completes 70 years, Delhi government pioneered teaching of the constitutional values, and the fundamental rights and duties in its 1024 government schools," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)