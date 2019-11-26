International Development News
Development News Edition

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Constitution Day celebrations, skips protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:18 IST
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Constitution Day celebrations, skips protest

Unlike the other leaders from her party, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday attended the Constitution Day celebrations held in Parliament and gave a miss to the protest organised by various opposition parties at the Ambedkar Statue in the complex. Many opposition parties including Congress, TMC, NCP, DMK, RJD, SP, left parties and ruling BJP's erstwhile ally Shiv Sena organised a protest against the swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister in Maharashtra.

All the parties sat on a dharna near BR Ambedkar's statue in the Parliament complex by boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations being held at the same time in the Central Hall. While her party colleagues were participating in the protest, Nusrat attended the event.

Sources in the TMC said she attended the event by mistake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism keeps euro zone bonds steady

Euro zone bond yields eased on Tuesday as U.S. and Chinese officials appeared to make progress in agreeing the first phase of a trade deal. Trade negotiators from China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, Chinas Comm...

Saudi-led coalition says to free 200 Yemen rebels amid peace push

Riyadh, Nov 26 AFP The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Huthi rebels said Tuesday it will release 200 insurgents, as efforts pick up pace to end the conflict in the impoverished country. Patients needing medical care will also be allowed...

Ajit Pawar reaches uncle Sharad Pawar's residence

Hours after resigning as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night reached the residence of his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai. Ajit Pawar reached out to Sharad Pawar following persuas...

Red-tape, judicial delays hurting NPA resolution: Nobel laureate

American economist and Noble laureate Robert Engle on Tuesday said red-tape and endless judicial processes make it difficult for banks to deal with the bad loans problem. However, he lauded the Reserve Bank for pushing bankruptcy reforms to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019