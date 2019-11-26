Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday described the Indian Constitution as the "binding glue" that holds the nation together. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in sustaining parliamentary democracy and registering impressive social, economic, educational and scientific advancement of the nation without trampling upon the civil and fundamental rights of people.

"The celebration of Constitution Day is a celebration of the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity and secularism which are enshrined in the Constitution. These ensure good governance and comprehensive cultivation of what Dr BR Ambedkar described as constitutional morality," Patnaik said at a function here to mark the completion of 70-years of the Indian Constitution. He said, "It is the bounden duty of each of us as the citizens of India to uphold the Constitution to take forward the progress of India based on constitutional and republican values." Patnaik said, "It is for this very reason that on the occasion of the celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I suggested that the uniquely Indian ideal of Ahimsa should be incorporated in the Preamble of the Constitution to pay tribute to the father of our nation and to ensure peaceful transformation of society." Rich tributes were paid to eminent persons from the state who made seminal contributions as members of the Constituent Assembly.

The great persons who were remembered on the occasion were - Biswanath Dash, Bichitrananda Das, Sarangadhar Das, Lal Mohan Pati, Yudhisthira Mishra, Malati Choudhury, N Madhaba Rao, Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Deo, Harekrushna Mahatab, Laxminarayan Sahu, Lokanath Mishra, Nandakishore Das, Santanu Kumar Das, and Raja Krushna Bose. Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra and many MLAs attended the meeting.

