International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Hariri rules out running for PM putting onus on adversaries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:58 IST
Lebanon's Hariri rules out running for PM putting onus on adversaries
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, putting the onus on adversaries including the Iran-backed group Hezbollah to find an alternative who can steer the country out of the crisis. Hariri, who is Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician and is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, said his decision was final. He quit on Oct. 29 in the face of nationwide protests against Lebanon's ruling elite over rampant state corruption.

His decision leaves no clear frontrunner to form a government that must tackle the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. The post is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system. Five weeks since the protests began, the situation facing Lebanon is as grave as any since the end of the civil war, raising concerns for the stability of a heavily indebted state riven by sectarianism.

Hezbollah and its allies had wanted Hariri to return as premier but rejected his demand for the formation of a cabinet of expert ministers with no political parties represented. Instead, they sought a government comprising both technocrats and politicians. "I am sticking by the rule 'not me, rather someone else' to form a government that addresses the aspirations of the young men and women," Hariri said in a written statement.

"I have full hope and confidence, after announcing this clear and decisive decision, that the president of the republic ... will immediately call the binding parliamentary consultations" to designate a new prime minister, he said.

CONSULTATIONS

President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian allied to Hezbollah, must now hold official consultations with members of parliament to designate a new prime minister. The candidate with the greatest support will be nominated. A ministerial source close to Aoun said the next government would not be of "one color" and efforts would be made with Hariri to agree on the next prime minister.

Aoun's consultations with lawmakers are expected to be held on Thursday or Friday, the source said. Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, a political ally of Hariri, said Hariri had taken the decision after attempts to impose "unacceptable conditions" on him.

"He decided to leave the way for somebody else, which is good," Jumblatt told Reuters. "The prime minister did his best to have an acceptable technocratic government, to find a compromise. It was rejected, so he decided to quit. Let's hope that the new one can succeed and basically concentrate on the economic crisis," he said.

The long-brewing economic crisis, which is rooted in state corruption and waste, has been exacerbated by a shortage of hard currency that has led the pegged Lebanese pound to weaken sharply on the black market. The pound slid further on Tuesday with five foreign exchange dealers offering dollars at rates of between 2,100 and 2,130 pounds, or 41% weaker than the official rate of 1,507.5 pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeti...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019