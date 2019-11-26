Constitution Day celebrated in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Secretary D K Tiwari on Tuesday said the Indian Constitution binds the nation in one thread. Speaking at the function here to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Tiwari said all citizens must be aware of their fundamental responsibilities.

"The Constitution binds the nation in one thread, it has made democracy strong," he said, adding that the Constitution provides equal law and equal rights to the people of the country. Government officials and employees read the Preamble of the Constitution at the function to mark the day.

A Constitution Day function was also held at the state police headquarters which was attended by Director-General of Police K N Choubey and other senior officers..

